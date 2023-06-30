Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney Kardashian has a new name on her driver’s license!

The reality star, who married Travis Barker in 2022, revealed on Thursday that she legally took her married name.

Kourt, tagged the DMV, and posted a photo of her license on Instagram with the new moniker on full display: Kourtney Kardashian Barker. She wrote in the caption, “Say my name.”

Kourtney replaced her middle name, Mary, with her maiden name.

She quoted The Knot on her Insta Stories to explain the decision.

“It’s long been tradition for the bride to take the husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her “maiden” name) as her middle name. Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name.”

Some fans of "The Kardashians" saw the post as throwing shade at her sister Kim Kardashian amid their feud.

In this week's episode, Kim headed to the DMV after hours with hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada to get the perfect license pic. It took two tries, but she finally got a "snatched" photo.

Kourtney's name change news comes just weeks after Kourtney and Travis announced they are expecting a baby boy.