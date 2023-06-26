Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 47, are having a baby and celebrating in style.

The couple revealed their little one’s gender over the weekend. A video posted on Kourtney’s Instagram showed her sitting on Barker’s lap at his drum kit. As he gave the drum roll, blue streamers shot into the sky, confirming they are having a boy.

Kardashian and Barker also threw a party, sharing an inside look at the bash.

Each guest checked in at a desk, where they were greeted by a poster that read: "Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis,” and received an “all access” pass.

The party was decorated with black heart balloons and special bouquets of baby’s breath and glasses of champagne. There was also a tray of disposable cameras for friends to make “tour memories.”

The desserts were on theme, including a cake decorated in black hearts that was dyed blue inside. Another special treat included heart-shaped “Mom” cookies, and others shaped like microphones.

As for food, guests could choose items like sliders, corn dogs, flatbread, and heirloom corn.

Kardashian also showed off her baby bump in a green bikini over the weekend in a series of selfies and pool pics with the caption, “sweet summer.”