Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Bump: 'Been a Minute!'

Kourtney Kardashian is getting back into the swing of being an expectant mom, and she's experimenting with new ways to show off her growing baby bump!

The 44-year-old reality star revealed she was pregnant with husband Travis Barker, 47, at a Blink-182 concert. Late Friday, she posted a profile photo as part of an Instagram poll, asking followers their fave clean body care for during pregnancy.

In the new image, she wears a mesh minidress with black boots and a varsity jacket — no standard maternity wear for a Kardashian! The nearby drum set was her hat tip to Travis.

"It's been a minute since I've done this," she admitted as questions flowed in. "I love hearing your answers. There's so many answers, but thank you so much for sharing."

She teased, "I won't tell you my husband's response."

In another series of selfies, she stunned in a barely-there green bikini. Her caption: "sweet summer."