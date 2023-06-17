Celebrity News June 17, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant at Husband Travis Barker's Concert!
Kourtney Kardashian chose a very Blink-182 way of telling husband Travis Barker she's pregnant!
At the band's Friday concert at L.A.'s BMO Stadium, Kardashian, clad in black and sporting a Cheshire cat smile, held up a handwritten sign announcing: TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.
It was a clear reference to a sign that can be found in Blink-182's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."
As Kourtney, 44, held the sign aloft, a bandmate noticed it and said, "Someone's having a baby!"
Travis, who acted as if he were hearing the news for the first time, left the stage to get to his wife for a warm embrace.
Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes images and footage from the making of the sign on Instagram, as well as a POV video shot by pal Simon Huck.
Kardashian and Barker are the parents of six kids: Kourtney has three children — Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick; Travis has three with ex Shanna Moakler — Atiana, 24, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.
That's three boys and three girls — the newest addition will be the tiebreaker!
Kardashian and Barker enjoyed an attention-grabbing Las Vegas "wedding" in April 2022, then were legally married in Santa Barbara, California, shortly thereafter. They opted for a much ritzier getaway wedding in Italy the following month.
Just last month, on an episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney revealed the couple was "officially done with IVF," but, "We would love a baby more than anything." Her outlook at the time was, "I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."