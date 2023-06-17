Kourtney Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant at Husband Travis Barker's Concert!

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian chose a very Blink-182 way of telling husband Travis Barker she's pregnant!

At the band's Friday concert at L.A.'s BMO Stadium, Kardashian, clad in black and sporting a Cheshire cat smile, held up a handwritten sign announcing: TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.

YouTube

It was a clear reference to a sign that can be found in Blink-182's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."

As Kourtney, 44, held the sign aloft, a bandmate noticed it and said, "Someone's having a baby!"

Travis, who acted as if he were hearing the news for the first time, left the stage to get to his wife for a warm embrace.

Instagram

Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes images and footage from the making of the sign on Instagram, as well as a POV video shot by pal Simon Huck.

Instagram

Kardashian and Barker are the parents of six kids: Kourtney has three children — Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick; Travis has three with ex Shanna Moakler — Atiana, 24, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

That's three boys and three girls — the newest addition will be the tiebreaker!

Instagram

Kardashian and Barker enjoyed an attention-grabbing Las Vegas "wedding" in April 2022, then were legally married in Santa Barbara, California, shortly thereafter. They opted for a much ritzier getaway wedding in Italy the following month.