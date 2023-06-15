Backgrid

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, have welcomed their first child together, reports TMZ.

Sources tell the site that Noor recently gave birth, and that both parents are excited. No word yet on the baby’s gender.

The couple is already hitting the town too. This photo of Noor was just taken in L.A. this week.

The Image Direct

They were spotted out to dinner in L.A. on Wednesday. Photos of them driving, showed Alfallah behind the wheel and Al riding shotgun.

Earlier this month, the actor publicly addressed Alfallah’s pregnancy for the first time.

“It’s very special,” said “The Godfather” star in a video obtained by The Daily Mail.

“It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

The pair were first linked in April 2022, when they were pictured out to dinner together.

This is Pacino’s fourth child. He’s already dad to Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Al’s baby news comes weeks after his frequent co-star Robert De Niro, 79, revealed he had just welcomed a baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“Extra” caught up with De Niro, alongside Jane Rosenthal, as they got ready to kick off another Tribeca Festival.