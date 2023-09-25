Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have everyone talking about the name of their baby boy.

That’s because a now-deleted Instagram Stories post seemed to give away their son’s moniker as Rocky.

The couple celebrated their little guy’s upcoming arrival with a Disney-themed baby shower over the weekend that included a barbershop quartet, Mickey Mouse cake and more.

The post in question, which has since been uploaded to Reddit, shows someone wearing Mickey Mouse ears as they look at a Wishing Tree.

The Reddit user zoomed in on a note on the tree addressed to “Rocky,” that says, “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

It also happens to be a name Travis has mentioned before!

Back in July, Barker sat down for an interview with daughter Alabama, 16, for Complex magazine. He shared at the time, “I like Rocky 13. That’s just the name that’s been going through my head.”

He explained further, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

At the time, Alabama called it a “bad” choice, and Barker agreed. “It is bad,” he said laughing.

Travis also dad to 19-year-old son Landon, who is dating Charli D'Amelio.

"Extra" recently caught up with Charli, who is counting down until Travis and Kourtney have their baby. She said, “That entire family is just, they’re so close with each other and I’m so excited for all of them and excited for what’s to come with them as well.”