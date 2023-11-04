Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, People magazine exclusively reports.

There is no confirmation of an exact birthdate, but their son, reportedly named Rocky, has definitely arrived. Kourtney referred to him as "my son" in an August Instagram post.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, had tongues wagging recently with family sightings at Cedars-Sinai this week.

During an episode of “One Life One Chance with Toby Morse” podcast, the drummer was asked if an album for his former band the Transplants would happen in the future. He answered, “There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due.”

Confirming the rumors that they were going to name their baby Rocky, Barker quipped, “I was like, ‘He's going to come out of... my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and...’”

As for the baby’s due date, Travis commented at the time, “It's either Halloween, or like, the first week of November.”