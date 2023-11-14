Country singer Jana Kramer is a mom again!

Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell welcomed their first child together on Monday.

Kramer posted the first photos of their bundle of joy, taken by Brooke Kelly, on Instagram. She wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell. Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz.."

Jana told People magazine, “Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together.”

As for the inspiration behind his name, the couple revealed, “The name Roman really isn’t inspired by anyone, it’s just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa’s names, so that was a nod to them.”

Though Jana was due to give birth on December, Roman came earlier than expected. She revealed that she was having a “C-section earlier,” due to a “growing fibroid.”

Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram, “November. I can’t believe THE month is already here. Feels like it was just end of march when we found out about 👶🏼 and now the big month is finally here…”

Kramer is also a mom to son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

In June, Jana broke the news of her pregnancy. She told People magazine, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.’

“I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible,” Kramer clarified. “I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again. I was like, well, I’m going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month.”

The pregnancy news came just a month after Jana and Allan got engaged!