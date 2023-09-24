Getty Images

Pregnant Jana Kramer was glowing as she hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this weekend!

She dished with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte, revealing how she broke the news that she and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting to her two children, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4.

“I told my daughter that she was the first one [to know], so that she could feel like she could tell Allan and her little brother Jace," Jana recalled. "It was the most beautiful moment. She was so excited! She was like, 'I prayed for this…'"

When it came time for Jolie to break the good news, she told Allan, a former soccer player, and her kid brother Jace, "Mommy has a baby in her belly!"

There was a slight hiccup when Jolie said, "Wait — you are not married."

Jana said, "You know, God was just, like, did it before we got married!" Laughing, she told "Extra, "I came up with an answer really fast.”

Jana, 39, and Allan, 42, revealed previously that they are expecting a son, but she was tight-lipped about possible names, saying, “I like to keep the name private for a minute.” Just for "Extra," she did drop this hint: “It has something to do with numbers.”

Jana also told us her pregnancy cravings are “orange juice and peaches... I could eat them all day!"

So, are Mom and Dad ready for their new addition? Not exactly!