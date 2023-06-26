Jana Kramer / Instagram

It’s a boy!

Jana Kramer has revealed she and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting a baby boy.

The singer and actress shared photos of her gender reveal party on her Instagram alongside the caption, “It’s a BOY.”

In the pictures, Jana, Russell and her two kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, are surrounded by blue confetti.

Jana also discussed her pregnancy on her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast Monday.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender. And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan,” Jana shared.

“They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

Jana added that she received the results while Allan was in England with his 16-year-old son, and confessed she was going back and forth about finding out the gender, but eventually decided to wait for her fiancé.

"He comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said 'boy,' and I was so shocked,” revealed Jana. “And then we told the kids, we did the gender reveal for them. It was really sweet.”

"The kids are super excited,” shared Jana, adding that she initially had been hoping for another girl.

“I never had a sister, so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together."