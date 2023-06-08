Getty Images

Jana Kramer is pregnant!

The country singer and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting their first child together, she tells People. See her baby bump!

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," she said. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

Kramer is already mom to Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Meanwhile, Russell is dad to a 16-year-old son.

Jana told People, "I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again. I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

She got the positive pregnancy test back in March. Jana said she was at the iHeartRadio Music Awards when she got a “metallic taste in my mouth.” She had the same experience with her previous pregnancies. So I went to the store and got my Clearblue test. It said pregnant, and we just started crying."

They shared the news with Jolie in May. "Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie's like, 'You're getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister.' I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy."

Kramer continued, "I was sick with Jolie and I had hyperemesis gravidarum with Jace. I've been sick with this one but not as sick as the last two. In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried.' I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."

Jana and Allan just announced their engagement last month.

The singer revealed the news on the Thursday, May 25, episode of her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, sharing that her former boyfriend now fiancé, Allan Russell, proposed to her while they were visiting the new home the country star is building with her children in Tennessee.