Getty Images

Jana Kramer is engaged!

The singer revealed the news on the Thursday, May 25, episode of her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, sharing that her former boyfriend now fiancé, Allan Russell, proposed to her while they were visiting the new home the country star is building with her children in Tennessee.

“It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view,” said Jana, who has been dating the former soccer coach, who is based in England, for six months.

The “One Tree Hill” alum added that Allan “got down on one knee,” in front of her kids, and that daughter Jolie, 7, “just started jumping up and down.”

“It was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening. She was just like, you’re getting married!”

Jana also shared a series of engagement photos posted to her Instagram account of the happy couple smiling, with the ring in full view.

Another picture shows the happy new family with Jana waving her hand along with her kids Jolie, and Jace, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, a former NFL player.

The sweet post also features a photo of Jana’s fridge with six Post-it notes on it that read, ‘I love you,’ ‘You are special,’ ‘And you deserve,’ ‘the happy,’ ‘ending,’ and ‘Allan.’

Allan posted his own message on Instagram: "A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together ❤️ I love you my little warrior xxx"