Country singer Jana Kramer has a new man!

Over the weekend, Jana made it Instagram official with Norwich City Football Club coach Allan Russell, who she met on a dating app.

Along with a pic of Russell wrapping his arms around her, Kramer wrote, “Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo 😂.”

Earlier this month, Jana revealed that she had an “international boyfriend” during an episode of her podcast “Whine Down with Jana Kramer.”

She went on, “I don't know if this is my forever person. But, like, I'm not going to push away love just because I've been hurt before. I'm going to embrace it. I'm going to have fun. And if it doesn't work out, well, you know what, I'm gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way."

Although he lives in the U.K., and she resides in Nashville, she wanted to give their relationship a try because things “just feel different.”

She elaborated, “Even with him, I said, 'No, this is silly. I'm a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?' And something about him, you know, I was like, 'Okay, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?'”

Jana previously dated Ian Schinelli, but they called it quits last April.

In September, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kramer, who was not dating anyone at the time, but was “open to meeting people.” She emphasized, “I'm definitely going on dates but there's been no one that serious… I really have enjoyed just kind of getting to know what I want, what I don't like and I really enjoyed just dating this summer.”