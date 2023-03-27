Jana Kramer Reacts to Nashville School Shooting: ‘So Close to Home’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Jana Kramer walked the red carpet with her new boyfriend Allan Russell at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kramer, whose heart was heavy after news of the school shooting in Nashville.

Jana, who lives in Nashville and has two young kids, recalled hearing about the horrific tragedy and calling her ex Mike Caussin.

She said, “They’re good, but the reality is there are some kids that aren’t.”

Pointing to Allan, Kramer added, “I told him, I don’t even want to come. I don’t care what dress I’m wearing. I care about going back to see the babies and hug them.”

She stressed, “It’s awful. No parent should ever fear dropping off their kids and wondering if they’ll be able to pick them up or not.”

When asked where she was when she heard the news, Jana revealed, “My group chat just started to blowing up. I started getting these messages like, ‘Are the kids okay?’ I got that feeling like, ‘Oh, my God, what happened?’ I started looking into it. It just hit so close to home. I know someone that works there. I have friends of friends that have kids there, so it’s rocking to have it be that close.”

After hearing the news, Kramer reached out to Caussin. She said, “I called my ex. I was like, ‘When you pick them up, immediately I have to see them.’ He was like, ‘1,000%.’ My kids are young enough to not know, so I was like, ‘Please don’t put the news on.’ I’m not ready to even have that conversation with my 7-year-old.”

Jana also spoke about her iHeart podcast “Whine Down.” She commented, “I love being part of their family.”