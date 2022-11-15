Getty Images

Jana Kramer is dishing on her past romance with Chris Evans… and how it came to an embarrassing end.

During her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, the singer recalled going “on a few dates” with the Sexiest Man Alive about 10 years ago.

The 38-year-old explained, “He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie… I can't remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date… To this day I'm actually still sort of mortified… This is so embarrassing.”

They were at Chris’ house in Studio City hanging with his friends from Boston and Jana said she was having fun but “getting a little sleepy,” and told him she was going to bed.

Kramer recalled, “And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me… And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.”

The two stars “didn’t hook up that night,” and Kramer said she did “the asparagus walk of shame out of his house.”

The country singer revealed, “[I] never heard from him again,” calling him a “great kisser” and “super sexy.”

She also confessed she sent him a DM on social media about a year ago, but didn’t go into further detail.

These days, Chris, 41, is off the market.

Just a few days ago, People magazine reported he’s been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”

A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

The insider noted that the relationship is “serious.”

On the same day the news broke, Chris and Alba were seen holding hands at Central Park in New York City in photos obtained by Page Six.

Evans recently had everyone talking when he posted a photo of pumpkins… and it was the same exact photo that Baptista’s mom had for her Instagram profile pic.

Chris also expressed his dreams for settling down during his interview for People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

He said, “That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

“So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he stressed. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

According to Chris, he’s become a better partner as the years go by. He explained, “You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works."