Chris Evans Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Getty

Chris Evans has been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022!

In this week’s cover story the “Captain America” star tells the magazine, "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

The 41-year-old added with a laugh, "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

Chris is expecting some ribbing from his friends too. "Really this will just be a point of bullying," the star joked. "It's ripe for harassment."

When it comes to using the word “sexy,” the Marvel actor isn’t comfortable with it now, but might be down the road.

"It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then…' " he said. "I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."

During the sit down, Evans opened up about his life as a bit of a homebody and his hopes for the settling down in the future.

Chris, who recently appeared in “Gray Man,” explained, "When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots. I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

Evans said he’s has marriage and fatherhood on his mind too.