Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)

Getty Images

“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!

People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”

A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

The insider noted that the relationship is “serious.”

Evans recently had everyone talking when he posted a photo of pumpkins… and it was the same exact photo that Baptista’s mom had for her Instagram profile pic.

Chris has just been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

In a feature for the magazine, Evans noted he was “very content” with life and expressed his dreams for the future.

He said, “That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

“So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he stressed. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

According to Chris, he’s become a better partner as the years go by. He explained, “You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works."

He went on, “I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way.”