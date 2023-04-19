Jana Kramer’s Son Jace, 4, Undergoes Surgery

Instagram

Jana Kramer’s son Jace is on the mend after undergoing surgery.

The 4-year-old had a nevus sebaceous birthmark removed from his scalp at his doctor’s recommendation.

Jana shared the news on Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with a description of the birthmarks. “These lesions appear at birth as a yellow-tan plaque and are most commonly located in the scalp,” she wrote. “After puberty, these lesions tend to become raised and thickened, and often become more visible and irritated.”

The caption continued, “A small number of these lesions can go on to develop forms of skin cancer (usually basal cell cancer Your doctor may ask that these lesions be surgically removed to prevent skin changes and possible skin cancer in the future.”

She added, “So Jace’s doctor recommended to have it removed. Apparently at puberty the Nevus can grow large bumps.”

After the surgery, Jana shared a photo on her Stories of Jace giving a thumbs-up on a hospital bed. She wrote, “This photo was pre-removal. We are home now and it went great. Thanks for all the prayers and ❤️,” adding, “Vandy children nurses and staff are AMAZING.”