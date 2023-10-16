Instagram

Country singer Jana Kramer recently suffered a health scare while pregnant!

On Sunday, Kramer revealed that she was hospitalized, due to a bacterial infection in her kidneys.

She wrote on Instagram, “Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good♥️.”

Jana noted that she had been suffering back pain “for weeks.” She went on, “When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’ so ‘don’t be a wimp’ is what I thought. Then someone very sweet in my dms sent me a message that it could possibly be my kidney. (I’ve since thanked her for her dm💜).”

Despite the pain, she still went on her babymoon. Once she landed in Florida, the pain became too excruciating for her to ignore, so they went to the hospital.

She wrote, “Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have. So. Lesson. Listen to ur body.”

Kramer showed some love to her beau Allan Russell, writing, “Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good. Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y’all were the sweetest. Xx.”

Jana and Allan, who got engaged in May, are expecting their first child together.

Jana didn’t let the infection get the best of her, though, since she was able to make it to the beach during their babymoon!

