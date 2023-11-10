Instagram

A day after requesting sole legal and physical custody of her son Leodis, Keke Palmer’s wish has been temporarily granted!

Along with temporary custody, Keke’s ex-boyfriend and father of Leodis Darius Jackson will not have any visitation, People magazine reports.

Keke has also been granted a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, Leodis’ father. The order will be in effect until a December 5 hearing.

With the restraining order, Jackson has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Palmer and their son. The rule applies to any daycare or schooling for Leodis.

After news broke on Keke’s filing, Jackson posted a message to their son. He wrote on X, “Love you, son. See you soon.”

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Palmer accused Jackson of “physical and emotional abuse.”

According to Keke, there have been “many instances of physical violence,” claiming he is responsible for “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him.”

Palmer also accused Jackson of trespassing. The docs stated, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

The docs revealed that their relationship “finally ended for good” in October “primarily” because of “the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on Keke by Darius.

Keke also submitted screengrabs of security footage with the court documents. The video allegedly shows Darius physically abusing her in her home. She claimed the footage was recorded in February 2022 and showed Darius “chok[ing] me and body slamm[ing] me onto the stairs" after he became “violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture."

Jackson has not responded to Palmer’s allegations.

Earlier this year, Darius received backlash for criticizing Keke for an ensemble she wore at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In response to the video of Keke dancing, Darius commented, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He went on, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke seemed unbothered by Darius’ comments, posting a series of photos. She captioned the Instagram post, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late… I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

Keke is also featured in Usher’s new music video for his song “Boyfriend.”