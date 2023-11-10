Getty Images

Things are getting ugly between Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Keke has requested sole legal and physical custody of their son Leodis, as well as a temporary restraining order against Darius.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Palmer accused Jackson of “physical and emotional abuse.”

According to Keke, there have been “many instances of physical violence,” claiming he is responsible for “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him.”

Palmer also accused Jackson of trespassing. The docs stated, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

The docs revealed that their relationship “finally ended for good” in October “primarily” because of “the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on Keke by Darius.

Keke also submitted screengrabs of security footage with the court documents. The video allegedly shows Darius physically abusing her in her home. She claimed the footage was recorded in February 2022 and showed Darius “chok[ing] me and body slamm[ing] me onto the stairs" after he became “violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture."

The temporary restraining order was granted on Friday morning. The order will be in effect until a December 5 hearing.

Jackson has not responded to Palmer’s allegations, but he did tweet a message to their son. He wrote on X, “Love you, son. See you soon.”

Keke’s mom Sharon is also slamming Darius on Instagram. She wrote, “I dare you , mess with my family. family means everything to me ! you and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. you are phony ! and i saw you from day one , my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. i won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE !”

Earlier this year, Darius received backlash for criticizing Keke for an ensemble she wore at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In response to the video of Keke dancing, Darius commented, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He went on, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke seemed unbothered by Darius’ comments, posting a series of photos. She captioned the Instagram post, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late… I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

Keke is also featured in Usher’s new music video for his song “Boyfriend.”