Instagram

Actress Keke Palmer, 29, is a mom!

On Monday, Palmer announced that she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Along with a series of photos and videos, she wrote on Instagram that they have been parents for “only 48 hrs.”

Keke revealed that they named their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

In December, Palmer used her “Saturday Night Live” monologue to announce her pregnancy.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there’s some rumors going around,” she teased. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant.’ And I wanna set the record straight — I am!” With that, she threw open her stylish coat to show off her midsection.

She went on to joke, “It’s bad when people spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct!”

A month later, Palmer showed off her baby bump in a sequined silver maxi dress from the Michael Kors collection in New York.

“Extra” spoke to Keke as she kicked off awards season with her first red-carpet event at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in director Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror hit “Nope.”

The 29-year-old star, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her millions of social media followers, revealed what she was most looking forward to about becoming a mom.

She shared, “I’m most excited about I think meeting my baby. That’s the main thing. I just keep thinking to myself what my baby’s gonna be like, what are we gonna be doing together, what’s the personality. I just keep thinking about that.”