Keke Palmer on How Her Son Has Empowered Her: ‘He’s My World’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Keke Palmer is bringing her Big Boss tour to NYC!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Keke about her tour, celebrating her recent birthday, and life as a mom.

Keke just turned 30, calling it “amazing.” She said, “People kept telling me when you get to 30 you really don't care and life really begins and I’ll be honest, the 20s, as we all know after having lived them, were all up and down, honey.”

As for how she got that post-baby body, she revealed, “This breastfeeding definitely helped me out. Baby Leo, he was helping me!”

She added, “That definitely helped me. I went back to working out early, but at the same time, I took my time with it.”

Palmer can’t stop gushing about her 7-month-old son Leodis, sharing, “He has just given me so much life and he’s empowered me beyond measure. A source of inspiration would be the tip of the iceberg of what he truly means to me.”

“He’s my world, and there’s nothing I wanted more in life than to be a mother,” Keke emphasized.

Leo’s dad is actor and fitness instructor Darius Jackson, who recently got some backlash over his comments about her outfit at an Usher concert.

While she’s been playing coy about the status of their relationship, she’s very vocal about empowering young women in the music business, and sees that as the inspiration behind her Big Boss tour.

She commented, “Being a boss, it’s like you are cutting the checks, you are signing the checks, you’re the person that is really investing the most in yourself.”

Talking about taking a position of power as a female, Keke stressed, “It’s about pushing through and not letting it stop us.”