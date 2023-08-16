Getty Images

Actress Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have reportedly called it quits after two years together.

A source told People magazine, “He’s moved on.”

The source claimed that Darius wants to focus on acting, rather than relationship drama. They stressed, “You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."

The news comes a month after Darius criticized Keke for her ensemble she wore at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In response to the video of Keke dancing, Darius commented, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He went on, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke seemed unbothered by Darius’ comments, posting a series of photos. She captioned the Instagram post, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late… I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

Keke is also featured in Usher’s new music video for his song “Boyfriend.”

In the track, Usher sings, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me / Oh, that’s cool.”

At the end of the music video, Keke is in bed sleeping when she is awakened by a call. She told the caller, “Damn it, I missed that show. Man, I’m so tired. I am a mother, after all.”

It appears to be Keke’s way of poking fun at Darius’ harsh comments.

Keke and Darius welcomed their first child together in February.

Along with a series of photos and videos, she wrote on Instagram that they have been parents for “only 48 hrs.”