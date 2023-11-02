Getty

Tori Spelling has moved on from Dean McDermott!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Tori was seen kissing a mystery man on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Before leaving in a car together, the two were also seen holding hands outside of Level 8.

The sighting comes only weeks after Dean was spotted walking hand in hand with Lily Calo while they headed to the Department of Social Services in Chatsworth, California.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “She’s over it. Tori is focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean.”

“He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated,” the insider claimed. “[Tori] is very protective of her kids. They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy. And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”

In June, Dean took to Instagram to announce his split with Tori. In a now-deleted Instagram, he wrote, “It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he went on. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

In closing, he added, "Thank you all for your support and kindness."

A source told People magazine, “[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage. He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

“He can’t take it anymore,” the insider claimed. “He told her he’s done.”

Two years ago, many suspected that there was trouble in the marriage when Tori was spotted yelling on the phone outside of a lawyer’s office in Los Angeles.

Tori was seen holding a yellow pad with some very telling notes. The yellow pad included “3 pm” next to the word “lawyer,” with a list of topics including “custody,” “support,” and “assets.”