Tori Spelling & Her ‘Kids in Crisis’ Staying in RV After Home Mold Infestation

Getty

Tori Spelling has traded in Beverly Hills for campground living.

In May, the former “Beverly Hills: 90210” star opened up about being forced to leave the house she was renting due to a severe mold infestation that caused health issues for herself and her kids.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again.”

She went on, “Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well.”

Now, after previously staying at a $100-a-night L.A. motel, it appears Tori and her brood are residing in an RV. DailyMail.com has pictures of the “Tori & Dean: Inn Love” alum at a campground in Ventura County, California, with all five of the children she shares with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

In the photos, Tori, who grew up in a $165-million French chateau-style mansion owned by her father, late TV mogul Aaron Spelling, is seen loading and unloading items and groceries into an RV, even drying clothes outside.

Some of the pictures feature Tori and her kids relaxing in camping chairs outside the Sunseeker E450.

A source tells the Daily Mail that McDermott already had concerns about Tori living in a motel, saying he was “taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels… He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.”

It is unclear how he feels about the RV situation.

On June 16, McDermott announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that he and Tori were separating after 17 years of marriage.

Shortly after, Tori was seen bringing suitcases to a friend’s house, children in tow.

Last month, Tori shared text messages on her Instagram story from a realtor who mocked her family’s housing problems.

She shared a text exchange that revealed the realtor writing, “The latest bizarre inquiry.”

“I’m sorry? I’m assuming that wasn’t meant for me,” she replied.

The realtor responded with, “It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1-month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.” The realtor clearly spaced that he was texting Tori herself.

Tori proceeded to call him out, writing, “This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”