Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Announces Split as They Celebrate Daughter's Birthday

In a strange display of timing, Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott took to Instagram Saturday to announce the two were breaking up — hot on the heels of Tori was posting a flurry of celebratory images for their daughter's birthday.

In a now-deleted post, McDermott, 56, wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he went on. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

In closing, he added, "Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Meanwhile, Tori, 50, had spent Friday posting pics and videos from a day by the pool at the Beverly Hilton, where their oldest daughter Stella Doreen was celebrating her 15th birthday. (Her actual birthday was June 9.)

The final photo was a huge family portrait — including Dean!

Tori and Dean wed on May 7, 2006, and renewed their vows four years later.

Along with Stella, Tori and Dean are the parents of Liam Aaron, 16, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

Their marriage has long been rocky, including the time when McDermott admitted he had cheated in 2014. That led to the reality series "True Tori."