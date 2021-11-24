Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Marriage ‘Not in a Good Place’: Source

Getty Images

Sources are speaking out after rumors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage is on the rocks.

One insider tells People that the pair is "not in a good place and have been evaluating their relationship."

"It's been very chilly between them for a long time,” the source claimed. “They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it.”

Dean had an affair in 2014 and the couple documented the aftermath on the reality show “True Tori.” Now, the insider says, “Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful. They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids."

Just this week Tori, 48, posted the family Christmas card on Instagram. In the sweet photo, Tori poses with her children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8 and Beau, 4, along with some chickens, goats, and a pig. Fittingly, the card includes the message: "With love, from our farm to your home!"

Dean, 55, is missing from the photo, but she explained away his absence in the comments, saying he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" during the family photo shoot.

Now, People’s source says Tori "is determined to come out of whatever happens on top," adding, "She's working really hard and has her hands in a lot of things."

Another insider weighed in too, saying the marriage has "been bad for a really long time, over a year for sure."

"But Tori doesn't want to break up the family," the source claims. "She thinks the kids need their dad. These are their fundamental years and they've fought to stay together for the kids. Dean has a really, really good bond with the kids. He's been a stabilizing force for them."

The insider agrees that Tori has “major trust issues with Dean,” yet he feels they’ve “moved on from that.”