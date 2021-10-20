Tori Spelling Split? New Clues as She’s Snapped Yelling Outside Lawyer’s Office

SHUTTERSTOCK

There are new clues trouble could be brewing for Tori Spelling, 48, and Dean McDermott, 54.

An upset Tori was spotted yelling on the phone outside a lawyer’s office in L.A. on Monday. The actress, dressed in a black suit and oversized sunglasses, was carrying a pad of paper with some very telling notes.

The yellow pad included “3 pm” next to the word “lawyer,” with a list of topics including “custody,” “support,” and “assets.”

SHUTTERSTOCK

Photographers told Page Six that she stayed at the lawyer’s office for about an hour and left without Dean.

Meanwhile, a source tells Us Weekly the pair are “always on the verge of divorce,” adding, “She has been close to leaving many times, but she ends up staying for the kids’ sake.”

Rumors have been swirling about the couple’s 15-year marriage for a while, and they have both been spotted without their wedding rings.

Back in June, Tori opened up to Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live.”

The host wanted to know, “What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things okay? Because I feel like the last time you were here, things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?”

Spelling revealed, “You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” adding that her husband is sleeping “in a room” at the house.

She claimed his separate sleeping quarters stemmed from the family bunking together while Dean was out of town for work.

“Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” Spelling explained. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”