Tori Spelling Talks Marriage to Dean McDermott and Why They Are Sleeping in Separate Rooms

Getty Images

Actress Tori Spelling is opening up to Jeff Lewis about her 15-year marriage to Dean McDermott!

While chatting on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” the host wanted to know, “What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things okay? Because I feel like the last time you were here, things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?”

Spelling revealed, “You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” adding that her husband is sleeping “in a room” at the house.

His separate sleeping quarters stem from the family bunking together while Dean was out of town for work.

“Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” Spelling explained. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

Lewis teased, “That sounds healthy. Yeah. Takes co-sleeping to another level.”

A few months ago, the couple made headlines when she was spotted out without her ring on. Dean was also left off the family Christmas card (besides Tori holding up a pic of him), and Spelling hasn’t posted about him on social media since Father’s Day last year.