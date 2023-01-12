Tori Spelling’s Daughter Stella Hospitalized

Instagram

Tori Spelling took to Instagram Stories to reveal her daughter Stella was in hospitalized on Wednesday.

The actress posted a photo of the 14-year-old hooked up to wires and wearing a mask, along with the caption, “The hits just keep coming,” and a crying emoji.

She did not reveal Stella’s diagnosis.

Tori herself was just in a hospital last month, revealing she was having a “hard time breathing” and experiencing “high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.” Her doctors were running tests to find the cause.

Getty Images

It has been a tough go for her son Beau, 5, too. In mid-December, she shared a photo of Beau on her Stories and wrote, "Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!"

She added, "High fevers, [vomiting], and so stuffy. Parents, are you finding this to be true as well? That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It's like groundhogs day…"