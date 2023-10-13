Getty Images

Months after announcing his split with Tori Spelling, it looks like Dean McDermott has moved on from their relationship!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Dean was seen holding hands with Lily Calo while they headed to the Department of Social Services in Chatsworth, California, on Tuesday.

For the outing, Dean opted for a black tee and ripped jeans, while Calo sported a green jumpsuit.

Dean was seen checking out some paperwork while they waited outside of the office.

In June, Dean took to Instagram to announce his split with Tori. In a now-deleted Instagram, he wrote, “It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he went on. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

In closing, he added, "Thank you all for your support and kindness."

A source told People magazine, “[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage. He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

“He can’t take it anymore,” the insider claimed. “He told her he’s done.”

Two years ago, many suspected that there was trouble in the marriage when Tori was spotted yelling on the phone outside of a lawyer’s office in Los Angeles.

Tori was seen holding a yellow pad with some very telling notes. The yellow pad included “3 pm” next to the word “lawyer,” with a list of topics including “custody,” “support,” and “assets.”