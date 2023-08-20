Instagram

Tori Spelling is ailing — and she's missing her precious kids!

On Sunday, the star posted an Instagram Story showing her hand with an IV and a personalized hospital bracelet.

She wrote, "4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much ..."

To that, she added, "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

Spelling's alarming post arrives during a period of upheaval for her family, with estranged husband Dean McDermott announcing they were divorcing in a now-deleted June post that coincided with one of their children's birthday party.

McDermott, 56, wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he went on. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

In closing, he added, "Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Even worse for Tori, she and her kids have been living in an RV at a campground.

After previously staying at a $100-a-night L.A. motel due to a mold infestation in their home, Tori and her brood had been residing in an RV as of July.

DailyMail.com published pictures of the “Tori & Dean: Inn Love” alum at a campground in Ventura County, California, with all five of the children she shares with McDermott.

In the photos, Tori, who grew up in a $165-million French chateau-style mansion owned by her father, late TV mogul Aaron Spelling, was seen loading and unloading items and groceries into an RV, even drying clothes outside.

Some of the pictures featured Tori and her kids relaxing in camping chairs outside the Sunseeker E450.

A source told DailyMail.com that McDermott already had concerns about Tori living in a motel, saying he was “taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels… He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.”

It was unclear how he felt about the RV situation.