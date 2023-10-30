Getty Images

Many were left reeling over the weekend after learning of Matthew Perry’s death.

Now, Perry’s “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox are breaking their silence on his passing.

In a joint statement obtained by People magazine, they said, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The statement was signed by Aniston, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, and Cox.

On Saturday, Perry was found dead in the Jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home.

Information on his cause of death will likely be delayed for weeks.

A report from the L.A. County Medical Examiner lists his cause of death as “deferred,” with further investigation required before a final determination.

The current “inconclusive” result will be enhanced by toxicology reports.