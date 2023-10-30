Getty Images

Salma Hayek is opening up about her friendship with her “Fools Rush In” co-star Matthew Perry.

Hayek and Perry co-starred in the movie in 1997, playing Alex and Isabel, who have a one-night stand. When they find out Isabel is pregnant, they decide to get married.

Salma shared on Instagram, “Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness.”

The star explained, “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.”

Hayek continued, “Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Salma was among the many stars who remembered Perry on social media. Read tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Shannen Doherty and others here.