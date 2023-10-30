Ione Skye Shares Final Texts Matthew Perry Sent Her Days Before His Death

Instagram

Ione Skye, 53, is sharing her final text exchange with Matthew Perry in the wake of his untimely death.

Matthew and Ione starred together in the 1988 film “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,” and Perry had just reached out to her days before he was found dead at 54 at his home.

Ione posted a throwback photo of herself and Perry and some text screengrabs, explaining in the caption, “My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy.”

Matthew wrote on October 15, "Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are.”

The song he references, “In Your Eyes,” was from the “Say Anything” (1989) soundtrack.

She replied, “Awe. I love that. Xo,” and Matthew replied, “Hope you are healthy and happy.”

Ione told him, “Yes, I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you.”

Perry wrote back, “Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”

Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his L.A.-area home on Saturday. His official cause of death, however, will likely be delayed for weeks.