“Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead Saturday at 54.

Now, many stars are remembering Perry in the wake of his passing.

Selma Blair posted on Instagram, "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Perry was raised in Canada until the age of 15. His mom was PM Pierre Trudeau's press agent, and he went to school with current Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who wrote, "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on "Friends," wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Paget Brewster, Kathy on "Friends," remembered, "I’m so very sad to hear about Matthew Perry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

NBC

Morgan Fairchild played Chandler's mom on "Friends." She tweeted, "I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew"

Perry's "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon" co-star Meredith Salenger — who had been friends with Perry for nearly 40 years — wrote, "Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet Matthew Perry."

Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram, "I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today. His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world 🤍🕊️"

Yvette Nicole Brown shared on Twitter, "Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry 💔."

Lisa Ann Walter, who also worked with Perry on "The Odd Couple," shared, “In 'The Whole Nine Yards' – Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door — that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed. I told him so when I recurred on 'The Odd Couple.' He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face It was beautiful."

Instagram

Laura Benanti, who worked with Perry on "Go On," wrote in an Instagram Story, "Matty was a generous, brilliant man of unparalleled talent. May his memory be a blessing."

Mira Sorvino tweeted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔"

Chad Lowe wrote on social media, "So sad to learn about Matthew Perry’s death. He was one of the funniest people I knew. It was hard to watch him struggle with his alcoholism over the years. But he was courageous in the fight and helped a lot of people by going public with his battles. He was loved by so many."

Legendary singer Nancy Sinatra wrote, "Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars. If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him."

Actor Dave Foley wrote, "I'm so saddened by Matt's death. My love goes out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

NBC Entertainment said in a statement, "We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations."