Matthew Perry Dies at 54 — 'Friends' Star Victim of Apparent Drowning

TMZ reports the troubled star, who had recently released a tell-all memoir highlighting his battles with substance abuse, was found dead Saturday at an L.A.-area home after an apparently drowning.

TMZ quotes law enforcement sources as saying Perry was found in a jacuzzi after a call went out to 911 for a cardiac arrest. No drugs were found at the scene.

In November of last year, Perry published his book "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir." In it, he discussed battling his addiction to painkillers, including Vicodin, and alcohol for years as he struggled to cope with the pressures of being overnight-famous thanks to the meteoric success of "Friends."