Matthew Perry, who shot to fame as Chandler from “Friends,” has sadly passed away and his haunting final Instagram post is now making headlines.

TMZ reports the troubled star, who had recently released a tell-all memoir highlighting his battles with substance abuse, was found dead Saturday at his L.A.-area home after an apparent drowning.

The site reports Perry, 54, had played pickleball, returned home, and sent his assistant on an errand. He was found by them unresponsive a couple of hours later.

TMZ quotes law enforcement sources as saying Perry was found in a jacuzzi after a call went out to 911 for a possible cardiac arrest. No drugs were found at the scene, and his exact cause of death has not yet been determined. An investigation is underway.

It was just days ago that Perry posted a photo of himself relaxing in his jacuzzi. He wrote in the caption, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman.”