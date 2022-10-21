Celebrity News October 21, 2022
Matthew Perry Admits Taking ‘55 Vicodin a Day’ in the Past in Shocking Interview
Actor Matthew Perry is sitting down for a candid interview with Diane Sawyer!
Perry will discuss his past struggle with addiction, as well as how he’s dealt with fame and success.
Matthew will also detail his near-death experience, when he was hospitalized at 49 after his colon burst due to opioid overuse.
The “Friends” star was in a coma for two weeks and hospitalized for five months. Perry then had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.
In a trailer for the raw interview, Matthew told Diane, “I was in a coma and escaped death very narrowly.”
“Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me.” @MatthewPerry - success, fame & his struggle with addiction.— 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 21, 2022 @ABC2020
The exclusive @DianeSawyer interview premieres Friday, Oct. 28th at 8/7c on @ABC - and stream later on @hulu. https://t.co/YAlJwIXGwC pic.twitter.com/zoGSoOx3ZQ
Of the height of his fame, Perry admitted, “I was in a dark room, meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.”
In the teaser, Perry revealed that he was on “55 Vicodin a day” at one point in his life.
Matthew also showed his appreciation to “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston, who “reached out the most” amid his struggles.
Matthew’s interview airs on ABC October 28 at 8/7c.
Perry is currently promoting his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”