Matthew Perry & Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Split

It’s over between “Friends” star Matthew Perry, 51, and his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, 29.

The actor told People in a statement, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

The couple began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in November 2020.

Perry told People at the time, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The news comes less than a week after the much-anticipated “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max featuring Perry and his former co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.