Celebrity News May 29, 2021
How's Matthew Perry Really Doing? 'Stronger and Better,' Says 'Friends' Producer
Many watching the long-awaited "Friends: The Reunion" wondered if Matthew Perry — who has weathered his share of health woes — is getting back to his old self.
Now, "Friends" executive producer Kevin Bright is opening up about how Matthew, 51, really seemed in person.
‘Friends’ Actors Talk First Impressions of One Another Ahead of Reunion SpecialView Story
"I talked to him," the 66-year-old director said for a piece in THR. "It was great seeing him. And what people say is what people say. I don't have anything to say about that, except it was great to see him, and I think he's very funny on the show."
Bright also said, "But yes, I think he's okay. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."
Concerns over Perry's slurred speech and withdrawn demeanor on the special led to a report that he'd actually undergone an emergency dental procedure.
Perry has long been open about his addictions to both prescription pills and alcohol — he released a video discussing his journey to sobriety on his 46th birthday and has stated he can't remember up to three years of his "Friends" experience due to substance abuse — but the same report asserts he has not relapsed.
In his most recent health scare, the actor revealed he had undergone gastrointestinal surgery for a perforation, leading to what he called "three months in a hospital bed" in 2018.