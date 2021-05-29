How's Matthew Perry Really Doing? 'Stronger and Better,' Says 'Friends' Producer

Getty Images

Many watching the long-awaited "Friends: The Reunion" wondered if Matthew Perry — who has weathered his share of health woes — is getting back to his old self.

Now, "Friends" executive producer Kevin Bright is opening up about how Matthew, 51, really seemed in person.

"I talked to him," the 66-year-old director said for a piece in THR. "It was great seeing him. And what people say is what people say. I don't have anything to say about that, except it was great to see him, and I think he's very funny on the show."

Bright also said, "But yes, I think he's okay. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

Concerns over Perry's slurred speech and withdrawn demeanor on the special led to a report that he'd actually undergone an emergency dental procedure.

Perry has long been open about his addictions to both prescription pills and alcohol — he released a video discussing his journey to sobriety on his 46th birthday and has stated he can't remember up to three years of his "Friends" experience due to substance abuse — but the same report asserts he has not relapsed.