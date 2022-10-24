Matthew Perry on How Much Time and Money He’s Spent on Rehab Over the Years

“Friends” star Matthew Perry, 53, is shedding more light on his battle with addiction in a new interview with The New York Times.

Perry, whose new memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” drops on November 1, revealed how much time and money he has spent trying to get sober, and how he’s doing today.

Matthew nearly died in 2018 when he was 49 from a perforated colon, stemming from opioid overuse. He told NYT that up to that point, he had spent more than half his life in rehab or sober living facilities. The star confessed, “I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober.”

He told NYT he’s been sober for 18 months, and reflected on his darkest days with addiction when he used to go to great lengths to score pills.

“I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches,” he said. “I had eight doctors going at the same time. I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it.”

“When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math. I go to this place, and I need to take three. And then I go to this place, and I’m going to take five because I’m going to be there longer. It’s exhausting, but you have to do it or you get very, very sick. I wasn’t doing it to feel high or to feel good.”

Matthew explained he “wasn’t a partyer,” saying, “I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is.”

Looking to the future, Perry said he’s “lonely,” and hopes someday he will be a husband and have a family. “I think I’d be a great father,” he said.

The reporter mentioned seeing a woman wearing some “Friends” merchandise at her hotel and Perry quipped, “You should set me up with that girl. Just say, ‘I know this guy, he’s as single as they come.’”

Fans can also see Perry’s upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday, in which he discusses nearly dying in 2018.

In a trailer for the raw interview, Matthew told Diane, “I was in a coma and escaped death very narrowly.”

Matthew also showed his appreciation to “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston, who “reached out the most” amid his struggles.