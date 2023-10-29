Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry Autopsy Results Are 'Inconclusive'

Matthew Perry's official cause of death will likely be delayed for weeks.

The 54-year-old "Friends" star died Saturday at his L.A.-area home in his jacuzzi after a game of pickleball.

Now, a report from the L.A. County Medical Examiner lists his cause of death as "deferred" with further investigation required before a final determination.

The "inconclusive" result will be enhanced by toxicology reports.

In the meantime, his body was released to his family.

"Extra" reported exclusively that his pickleball partner, a woman, said he was "fatigued" the day and week of his death, more than usual.

