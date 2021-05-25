‘Friends’ Actors Talk First Impressions of One Another Ahead of Reunion Special

Getty Images

Seventeen years after they said goodbye to “Friends,” the cast is back together!

We’re talking about Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow, who reunited for the HBO Max reunion special.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the actors to chat about what fans can expect, the stars’ first impressions of one another, and more.

Perry teased, “You’ll see love, you’ll see loss, you’ll see guest stars, you’ll see surprises, you’ll see game shows.”

Schwimmer added, “You’ll see the six of us in the same room for the first time in at least nine years, if not 17… We don’t want to give any spoilers, but it’s not just the six of us watching clips of the show and commenting about it... It’s a much more interesting and also nostalgic kind of special.”

When Lindsay asked for their first impressions of one another, LeBlanc turned to look at Perry, then joked, “I liked David,” before laughing and patting Perry on the back.

He went on, “Everyone was so different and so unique, and I remember the first table read and everyone’s delivery and I was like... that’s such an interesting way to say that joke and wow, that’s funny.”

Schwimmer added, “The person I couldn’t imagine was Chandler... and until I met Matthew and we did the table read and I was like, ‘Well, no one else could play that guy... because that’s great.’”

Could there be another “Friends” reunion at a wedding? Matthew is engaged to his Hollywood talent manager, Molly Hurwitz.

Rachel congratulated the star, who thanked her as LeBlanc told her “We’re very happy for him.”