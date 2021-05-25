Crying and Laughter: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Tease ‘Friends’ Reunion

Getty Images

Leave it to “Extra” to give “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston a big shock! We will call it “The One Where ‘Rachel’ Met Rachel”!

When “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sat down with Jen and her co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to talk about the “Friends” reunion special, Aniston couldn’t believe it was the former Bachelorette.

Jen gushed, “It’s the Bachelorette, you guys!” Later she added, “Sorry, I got excited!”

Rachel was excited to talk to the women about how they have remained close friends after the show went off the air in 2004.

Jen insisted, “If we knew, we would have bottled it.” Courteney added, “I think from the very beginning, we were always there for each other… It sounds so corny, but we were. It was always about building the other person up... It was such a team, never individual or competitive, and that has lasted throughout our friendships.” Aniston called them “a little ahead of our time back then.”

The women also teased what’s in store for the cast reunion, which includes David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Kudrow hinted, “Crying," and Jen added, "A lot of emotions that cannot be stopped." Courteney said to expect “a lot of laughs, a lot of heartfelt moments… and it’s been incredible. What a fun time we’ve had.”

Lisa joked, “A lot of, ‘How do you remember that?’”

There are lots of A-list guests too, including host James Corden. Rachel asked, “Is he going to be the seventh friend during this special?” Aniston joked, “He’s in tryouts right now. So we will stayed tuned for that… He’s doing pretty good so far.”

The show had many cameos over the years, and Rachel asked if fans could expect anyone like Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, or Jen’s ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The cast wasn’t done filming the special at the time of the interview, and Jen said, “I don’t know. I actually don’t know,” teasing, “I wouldn’t want to rob you of your experience.”