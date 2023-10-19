Getty Images

Britney Spears is dropping major bombshells about Justin Timberlake in her memoir “The Woman in Me,” but how does he feel about it?

While Timberlake hasn’t publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”

Another insider told People magazine, “He’s happy at home with Jess[ica Biel] and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place.”

Britney and Justin dated from 1999-2002.

In her memoir, Spears claims that she got an abortion after becoming pregnant during their relationship.

She writes, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Along with writing that Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she adds, “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

According to Spears, Timberlake was the one who wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.

The singer continues, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney admits, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

In another excerpt from the book, obtained by Us Weekly, Britney claims Timberlake strummed his guitar as she was “crying and sobbing” in the bathroom after the abortion.

Britney explains that Justin “thought maybe music would help” her cope with the abortion.

Spears also accuses Timberlake of cheating on her with another celebrity.

TMZ noted that Brit doesn’t name the other woman, because she has a family now and Spears doesn’t want to embarrass them.

Fans of Britney and Justin will recall that his song “Cry Me a River’s” video in 2002 hinted that Spears cheated on him, and that she never denied the rumors.

The Sun U.K. reports in the book that Britney confirms the old rumor that she cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson.

A source told the paper that Britney claims the fling happened after Justin allegedly cheated on her.

Britney reportedly writes of her night with Wade, “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Robson has previously denied any romantic involvement with Britney. “Extra” has reached out to him for comment.

The New York Times also reports that the pop singer confirms Justin broke up with her via text and that she was left devastated.

She feels the media portrayed her as the “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” when she was actually “comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Years ago, Timberlake apologized to Spears after facing backlash on how he handled their split.

The “Framing Britney Spears” documentary included a post-split interview with Justin from 2002 admitting the two had had sex, although Britney’s image was that of a virgin.

The doc also claimed that Timberlake’s solo career was launched with the narrative that Spears had cheated on him and that he was left heartbroken.

Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize to Spears, who he dated for three years. He wrote, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake added.

In 2004, Timberlake and Jackson made headlines for their controversial Super Bowl performance, which ended when Timberlake apparently accidentally exposed Janet’s breast while pulling her bustier back.

After the scandal, Jackson’s music was pulled from MTV, VH1, and many radio stations, and she was not allowed to attend the Grammys that year. Timberlake was able to attend the show after apologizing for the mishap.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” Timberlake continued. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this."

Acknowledging his “ignorance,” Timberlake stressed, “I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."