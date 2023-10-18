Britney Spears Claims Justin Timberlake Cheated with Another Celebrity (Report)

Getty Images

Britney Spears is opening up about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her new memoir “The Woman in Me.”

The stars dated from 1999 to 2002, and on Tuesday, People released excerpts from the book revealing Britney got pregnant while dating Justin and had an abortion.

Now, TMZ reports Spears also accuses Justin of cheating with another celebrity.

The site adds that Brit doesn’t name the other woman, because she has a family now and Spears doesn’t want to embarrass them.

Fans of Britney and Justin will recall that Justin’s “Cry Me a River” video in 2002 hinted that Spears cheated on him, and that she never denied the rumors.

Britney responded in 2003 with “Everytime,” which includes the lyrics, "I may have made it rain. Please, forgive me. My weakness caused you pain. And this song's my sorry.”

The music video for the song hits differently now that Britney has revealed she had an abortion. The video ends with a woman welcoming a baby at a hospital.

In the book excerpt published by People, Spears said of the pregnancy, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The singer continued, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney says, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Justin has not publicly responded to the claims.