Getty

In her upcoming memoir, Britney Spears drops a major bombshell that she got an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake.

Now, more excerpts are coming out about what happened after she terminated the pregnancy.

According to Us Weekly, Spears claims that Timberlake strummed his guitar while she was “crying and sobbing” in the bathroom.

Britney explained that Timberlake “thought maybe music would help” her cope with the abortion.

In the book, Spears claimed that Timberlake wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.

Of the pregnancy, she wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Along with writing that Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she added, “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The singer continued, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney admitted, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Timberlake has not commented on Spears’ memoir.

Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.