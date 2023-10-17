Britney Spears Reveals She Had an Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

Getty Images

Britney Spears is opening up about ex Justin Timberlake in her new memoir “The Woman in Me.”

In an excerpt obtained by People magazine, Spears says that while they were dating she got pregnant, but claims he wanted her to have an abortion.

Spears said, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The singer continued, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney says, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

People reached out to Timberlake’s rep, who did not respond to request for comment.

Britney went on to become a mom a few years later.

Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.